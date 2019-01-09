Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Drop $11 Million on Dual NYC Apartments

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are now neighbors with Matt Damon.

The A Quiet Place co-stars and beloved celeb couple reportedly dropped $11 million for an entire floor in a luxurious building in Brooklyn Heights, The Standish. According to the Wall Street Journal, Blunt and Krasinski bought the two units on the floor that they can then combine to make one full home.

While no information has been released about Blunt and Krasinski's specific units, the building's entire 10th floor unit is listed to be 5,000 square feet. According to Street Easy, the 10th floor unit has eight rooms, five beds and four and a half bathrooms.