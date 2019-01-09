Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Drop $11 Million on Dual NYC Apartments

StreetEasy Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are now neighbors with Matt Damon.
The A Quiet Place co-stars and beloved celeb couple reportedly dropped $11 million for an entire floor in a luxurious building in Brooklyn Heights, The Standish. According to the Wall Street Journal, Blunt and Krasinski bought the two units on the floor that they can then combine to make one full home.
While no information has been released about Blunt and Krasinski's specific units, the building's entire 10th floor unit is listed to be 5,000 square feet. According to Street Easy, the 10th floor unit has eight rooms, five beds and four and a half bathrooms.
This real estate news comes shortly after it was reported that the couple's pal, Damon, had purchased a condo in the same building for over $16 million.
Blunt and Krasinski previously had a townhouse in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, which they put on the market in Sept. 2017 and reportedly later sold for about $6.5 million.
It was just days ago that the couple attended the 2019 Golden Globes together, where Blunt was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her work in Mary Poppins Returns. The couple shared a sweet moment during the ceremony when Krasinski was spotted cheering on Blunt as she took the stage alongside Dick Van Dyke.
