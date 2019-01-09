Russian Doll Features Natasha Lyonne Dying A Lot and All-Female Writing and Directing Team

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 8:29 AM
Netflix
Natasha Lyonne cannot stop dying. In the trailer for her new Netflix series, Russian Doll, Lyonne's Nadia dies again, and again, and again, but keeps going back to the one inescapable party in New York City after each death.
It's Groundhog Day, but, you know, with death. Sometimes she escapes the grim reaper longer than others, but death always seems to find her. She dies in variety of ways, most in the trailer involve cars and stairs. And it seems she's not alone in this curse, as you can see in the trailer below.
Lyonne, who will also return for the final season of Orange Is the New Black, co-created the series with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. The three all serve as executive producers with Headland and Lyonne writing the series.
The cast for Russian Doll also includes Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley and Charlie Barnett. Chloe Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Bobb, Ritesh Rajan and Jocelyn Bioh guest star.
Russian Doll features an all-female writing and directing team. All of the episodes are directed by Jamie Babbit, Headland, and Lyonne.
In addition to Russian Doll and OITNB, Lyonne recently popped up on Portlandia, and provided voices for Ballmastrz 9009, Animals and Big Mouth.
Russian Doll premieres February 1 on Netflix.
Public Meltdowns, Family Cash Grabs and a Life-Changing Diagnosis: Inside Susan Boyle's Fight Against the Pitfalls of Sudden Fame
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?