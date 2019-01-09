Russian Doll Features Natasha Lyonne Dying A Lot and All-Female Writing and Directing Team

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 8:29 AM

Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne

Netflix

Natasha Lyonne cannot stop dying. In the trailer for her new Netflix series, Russian Doll, Lyonne's Nadia dies again, and again, and again, but keeps going back to the one inescapable party in New York City after each death.

It's Groundhog Day, but, you know, with death. Sometimes she escapes the grim reaper longer than others, but death always seems to find her. She dies in variety of ways, most in the trailer involve cars and stairs. And it seems she's not alone in this curse, as you can see in the trailer below.

Lyonne, who will also return for the final season of Orange Is the New Black, co-created the series with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. The three all serve as executive producers with Headland and Lyonne writing the series.

Photos

Your Guide to Netflix's Canceled and Finished Shows

The cast for Russian Doll also includes Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley and Charlie Barnett. Chloe Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Bobb, Ritesh Rajan and Jocelyn Bioh guest star.

Russian Doll features an all-female writing and directing team. All of the episodes are directed by Jamie Babbit, Headland, and Lyonne.

In addition to Russian Doll and OITNB, Lyonne recently popped up on Portlandia, and provided voices for Ballmastrz 9009, Animals and Big Mouth.

Russian Doll premieres February 1 on Netflix.

