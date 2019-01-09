Kevin Hart Is Done Talking About the Oscars Drama: "I'm Over It"

Kevin Hart appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to address the Oscars controversy for what he claims is the last time.

"I'm done with it. It gets no more energy from me," he told anchor Michael Strahan. "That's why I said, for the last time, I'm addressing this. There's no more conversation about it. I'm literally—I'm over that. I'm over the moment, and I'm about today. So, if it's accepted great, If not, it's nothing I can control. Some things are left out of your hands. So, I'm done with it. I'm over it. That's where I'm personally at."

Strahan continued to question Hart about stepping down from hosting this year's Academy Awards after he was caught deleting past homophobic tweets. However, the comedian stayed firm. When asked how he's evolved since making the offensive remarks, Hart argued he's "already explained how I've evolved."

"I'm not saying how I changed anymore," he said. "I'm not saying what I've done and what the new me is. I'm not giving no more explanation of who I am. I've done it. I've done it several times. I've tweeted it. I've talked about it when I went on Ellen. I said it on my radio show. I'm just done. So you have to come to a point where you know that you've given all that you possibly can. And if that's received, then great—then that means we've achieved something. If it's not, there's nothing I can do. So, I do this now [shrugs]."