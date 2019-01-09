Jennifer Lopez Blames Herself for Multiple Failed Romances

Few people fall as hard—or as fast—as Jennifer Lopez.

The Second Act star has been dating Alex Rodriguez since early 2017, and she couldn't be happier than she is right now. It took a while to get here, of course, as she admits in the February issue of Harper's Bazaar: "For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down. But it didn't have to do with anybody else but me—it was about me figuring out me."

"Until you learn to love yourself, you can't completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing. There's an evolution there that had to happen for me," says the multi-talented superstar, who's been married three times. "I feel like I'm in a better place now."

Lopez, who's endured high-profile break-ups from Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Casper Smart, has never given up on love—or herself. "I've got two amazing kids and a great boyfriend. I don't have everything figured out, and everything isn't perfect," she says. "But I feel very proud that with all the things I've gone through in my personal life, I'm still optimistic and hopeful." At times, life in the limelight can be difficult. And although she has developed a thick skin over the years, she'd rather not see her name in the tabloids. "You're trying to do your best and people are putting you down, or trying to make believe you're not a nice person, or you're a diva," Lopez complains. "I'm always like, 'Who are you talking about?'"