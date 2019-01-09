Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Make a Stylish Splash Together at NBR Awards Gala

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review
Talk about a stylish pair!
Longtime couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had quite the fancy date night on Tuesday when they stepped out for the 2019 National Board of Review awards gala in New York City. The A Star Is Born director and his supermodel off-screen leading lady showed up in somewhat coordinating patterned ensembles.
The acclaimed actor donned a gray, printed three-piece suit with a decorated tie and polka dot shirt while the stylish Shayk opted for a red blazer dress with zippers at the waist, paired with platform biker boots and a matching red beret. Très chic!
While they didn't pose together on the red carpet, the couple was spotted holding hands outside the event. The stunning stars, who have been dating since 2015, are parents to 1-year-old daughter Lea, who will celebrate a birthday in March.
While they've kept their life together private over the years, fans will get to see more of them at this year's award shows, including the 2019 Golden Globes, where they were spotted holding hands and laughing together at their table. Shayk was even photographed fixing her man's tie at one point. Too sweet!
SplashNews.com
After all, it's a big year for Cooper, who was nominated for two Golden Globes—one for directing and another for acting in A Star Is Born—as well as history-making BAFTA recognition and SAG Award nods.
The praised star was previously announced as one of Wednesday night's winners and named the Best Director of the Year, along with his co-stars Lady Gaga, who was honored as Best Actress, and Sam Elliott, who was called Best Supporting Actor by the National Board of Review. A Star Is Born was also recognized as one of ten "Top Films." Other winners included Green Book's Viggo Mortensenfor Best Actor and If Beale Street Could Talk's Regina King for Best Supporting Actress.
"Bradley, I would not be standing up here without you," Gaga told the director during her speech to the crowd. "Thank you so much for entrusting me to be the first leading actress in your directorial debut."