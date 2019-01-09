This The Bachelor Sneak Peek Has Everything, From Megan Mullally to One-on-One Date Drama

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 7:05 AM
If you thought The Bachelor season 23 premiere had its awkward and uncomfortable moments, just wait until week two. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at Colton Underwood's second episode handing out roses above.
There's plenty of football (lest you forget Colton used to play professionally), a game of duck, duck, goose, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman and lots of mud. Lots and lots of mud, including some being slung by the contestants.
"I will happily watch their demise," Demi says.
But things take a turn on Colton's first one-on-one date with Hannah B., and yes it appears there's a hot tub involved. Hannah B.'s date falls on her birthday and the two get dinner on The Queen Mary.
"There's a lot of things that are concerning me right now," he says in the trailer above.
In the episode, eight contestants share their "firsts" in front of Colton and a live audience of 200 people—and that's where Mullally and Offerman come in. They coach the ladies while offering "unconventional advice" and off-beat performance tips. It's Mullally and Offerman, did you expect anything less?
Later, 12 ladies head to "Camp Bachelor" with counselor…Billy Eichner. Eichner is there to oversee three contests.
At the end of the night, a tense cocktail party sparks a feud between contestants and some tricks backfire for one. Four women will pack their bags and say goodbye to a lifetime of happiness with Colton.
The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
Public Meltdowns, Family Cash Grabs and a Life-Changing Diagnosis: Inside Susan Boyle's Fight Against the Pitfalls of Sudden Fame
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?