This The Bachelor Sneak Peek Has Everything, From Megan Mullally to One-on-One Date Drama

If you thought The Bachelor season 23 premiere had its awkward and uncomfortable moments, just wait until week two. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at Colton Underwood's second episode handing out roses above.

There's plenty of football (lest you forget Colton used to play professionally), a game of duck, duck, goose, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman and lots of mud. Lots and lots of mud, including some being slung by the contestants.

"I will happily watch their demise," Demi says.

But things take a turn on Colton's first one-on-one date with Hannah B., and yes it appears there's a hot tub involved. Hannah B.'s date falls on her birthday and the two get dinner on The Queen Mary.