BAFTA Film Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

Wed., Jan. 9, 2019
Ready for the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards?
Early Wednesday morning, actor Will Poulter and actress Hayley Squires read out the shortlisted names from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' London headquarters, and The Favourite leads the race with 12 nominations, followed by Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, ROMA and A Star Is Born with seven, Vice with six and BlackkKlansman with five. Alfonso Cuarón has become the most-nominated individual in a single year, while Viola Davis and Margot Robbie are the only people who did not get nominations at the 2019 Golden Globes.
BAFTA's 6,500 voting members picked a range of contenders across all genres, and the list is typically a strong indicator of which films will receive nominations for the 2019 Oscars Jan. 22.
Once again, actress Joanna Lumley will host the award show at the Royal Albert Hall Feb. 10.
Here is the complete list of nominations:
Best Film
BlackkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
ROMA
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Leading Actress
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Viola Davis, Widows
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)
Jessie Buckley
Cynthia Erivo
Barry Keoghan
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)
Beast, Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)
A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer)
Pili, Leanne Welham (writer/director), Sophie Harman (producer)
Ray & Liz, Richard Billingham (writer/director), Jacqui Davies (producer)
Film Not in the English Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
ROMA
Shoplifters
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Animated film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay
Cold War
The Favourite
Green Book
ROMA
Vice
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Music
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
Cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
ROMA
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
ROMA
Vice
Production Design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
ROMA
Makeup and Hair
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Special Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
British Short Film
73 Cows
Bachelor
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
British Short Animation
I'm OK
Marfa
Roughhouse
Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema
Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen
