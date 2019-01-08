Jamie Lee Curtis Slams Fiji Water for Viral PR Stunt at 2019 Golden Globes

Looks like Jamie Lee Curtis isn't a fan of Fiji water.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday night to slam the company for their "blatant promotion" at the 2019 Golden Globes. According to the Halloween star, she was dismayed to find out that she was photobombed by one of Fiji water's models, who is more widely known on the internet as the Fiji Water Girl.

Apparently, Curtis came to learn that she was included in a photo with Kelleth Cuthbert after her husband, who "doesn't look at a lot of show business news sites," read an article on CNN about the viral story. This prompted Jamie to inform her Instagram followers that she "specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji... where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera."

"I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either," she explains in the heated Instagram post.