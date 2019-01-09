2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 6:00 AM

Cardi B

The nominees for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards are here! 

Cardi B leads the pack with an impressive 14 nominations, followed by Drake with eight, and Ariana GrandePost Malone and Maroon 5, who each earned five nods. Other notable nominees include Shawn MendesMaren Morris and Ed Sheeran

"It's no secret why this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees are a Who's Who of music," said John Sykes, President of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises in a press release. "These are the artists and the songs iHeartRadio listeners couldn't get enough of this past year. It's going to be an unforgettable show."

iHeartRadio listeners will be able to decide the winners in an array of categories, including Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video and more. Now through March 7, fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Fox is set broadcast the star-studded ceremony on Thursday, March 14 from 8-10 p.m. EST. 

Check out the complete list of 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees below:

Song of the Year

"Better Now," Post Malone

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"God's Plan," Drake

"Perfect," Ed Sheeran

"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Male Artist of the Year

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year

5 Seconds of Summer

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The disco

twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration

"Finesse (Remix)," Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"I Like It," Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Best New Pop Artist

Bazzi

Lauv

Marshmello

MAX

NF

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

"Africa," Weezer

"Broken," lovelytheband

"Happier," Marshemllo featuring Bastille

"High Hopes," Panic! At The Disco

"Natural," Imagine Dragons

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

AJR

Badflower

Billie Eilish

lovelytheband

Two Feet

Rock Song of the Year

"Are You Ready," Disturbed

"Bulletproof," Godsmack

"Devil," Shinedown

"Safari Song," Greta Van Fleet

"Zombie," Bad Wolves

Rock Artist of the Year

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Country Song of the Year

"Heaven," Kane Brown

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

"Most People Are Good," Luke Bryan

"Rich," Maren Morris

"Tequila," Dan + Shay

Country Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist

Carly Pearce

Dylon Scott

Jordan Davis

LANCO

Russell Dickerson

Dance Song of the Year

"Friends," Marshmello and Anne-Marie

"Happier," Marshmello featuring Bastille

"One Kiss," Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

"Remind Me to Forget," Kygo featuring Miguel

"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

"God's Plan," Drake

"I Like It, Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

"In My Feelings," Drake

"Nice for What," Drake

"Psycho," Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

BlocBoy JB

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Lil Pump

XXXTENTACION

R&B Song of the Year

"Boo'd Up," Ella Mai

"Finesse (Remix)," Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

"Medicine," Queen Naija

"Sky Walker," Miguel featuring Travis Scott

"When We," Tank

R&B Artist of the YEar

Daniel Caesar

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Miguel 

SZA

Best New R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Queen Naija

TK Kravitz

Latin Song of the Year

"Clandestino," Shakira featuring Maluma

"Dura," Daddy Yankee

"Echame La Culpa," Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato

"Me Niego," Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin

"X," Nicky Jam and J Balvin

Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist

Lele Pons

Manuel Turizo

Mau y Ricky

Nio Garcia

Raymix

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

"Entre Beso y Beso," La Arrolladora Banda El Limón

"Me Dejé Llevar," Christian Nodal

"Mejor Me Alejo," Banda MS

"Mi Sorpresa Fuiste Tú," Calibre 50

"Mitad Y Mitad," Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Banda Carnaval

Banda sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Gerardo Ortiz

Producer of the Year

David Garcia 

Franke Dukes

Louis Bell

Marshmello

Noah "40" Shebib

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)

"Consequences," Camila Cabello

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"God's Plan," Drake

"In My Blood," Shawn Mendes

"thank u, next," Ariana Grande

"Without Me," Halsey

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category)

"A Million Dreams," Pink and Willow Sage

"Africa," Weezer

"Crying in the Club," Niall Horan

"Fast Car" Khalid

"In My Blood," Charlie Puth

"Lucid Dreams," Halsey

"Me, Myself & I," Zayn

"Natural Woman," Ariana Grande

"Rewrite the Stars," Anne-Marie and James Arthur

"You're Still the One," Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves

"Under Pressure," Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger

"Your Song," Lady Gaga

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category)

"Delicate," Taylor Swift

"Dura," Daddy Yankee

"Finesse (Remix)," Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

"Freaky Friday," Lil Dicky and Chris Brown

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"God's Plan," Drake

"I Like It," Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny

"One Kiss," Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny

"Psycho," Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

"Taki Taki," DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

"thank u, next," Ariana Grande

"This Is America," Childish Gambino

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category)

Agnez Mo

Bhad Bhabie

Dylan Minnette

Joji

Lele Pons

Loren Gray

Mason Ramsey

Queen Naija

Tana Mongeau

Trixie Mattel

Cutest Musician's Pet (Socially Voted Category)

Asia, Lady Gaga

Edgar, Brett Eldredge

Goodwin, Sabrina Carpenter

Gracie, Lauren Jauregui

Hatchi, Perrie Edwards,

Mooshu, Alex Pall 

Piggy Smallz, Ariana Grande

Best Solo Breakout (Socially Voted Category)

Ally Brooke

Dinah Jane

Lauren Jauregui

Normani 

Tiffany Young

Song That Left Us Shook (Socially Voted Category)

"Here Comes the Change," Kesha

"I'll Never Love Again," Lady Gaga

"One Day," Logic featuring Ryan Tedder

"thank u, next," Ariana Grande

"This Is America," Childish Gambino

"Youth," Shawn Mendes and Khalid

For the full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards

