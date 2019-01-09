What to Buy This January Based on Your Horoscope

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 3:00 AM
New year, new year never gets old, but do you really mean it?
If you're anything like us you're being for real with your intentions, but need a little inspo to get you started. That's exactly why we reached out to spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield who gave us some insight as to what we can expect from the cosmos in the month of January.
Turns out this month is the gateway month for 2019 with two eclipses that start things with a bang—amazing. "Think of the next few weeks as preparation for the Oscars of your own life," explains Lisa. "January isn't the main event, but rather gearing up for it. So the more prepared you are, the better off you are to enjoy all that follows."
To find out what you absolutely should buy right now, based on your sign—keep reading!
Fun fact about you: You can't help but see other's mistakes stand out like flies on a white wall. But there is a purpose for this. Get yourself a mirror and be brave enough to turn those laser eyes on yourself to where you can improve. You'll be the star of the show when you do.
It's no secret that you love to stand out and you do it so well. This month, however, you'll want to get strategic with your individuality. Pick a small statement hat or scarf (rather than a bolder choice) to warm those around you with your electricity rather than a jarring shock.
Whew, you made it through the passing celestial storm, so we don't blame you for wanting to curl up in cozy bliss right about now. But, fear not. You can still face the world in a structured jacket or military pants that'll give you some much needed strength this month.
The truth is that you've had the brakes put on your forward momentum, which can build frustration or steam up the ram child. Help keep your optimism and enthusiasm going through this slowdown with some flame-colored clothes to warm the winter weather and your mood.
BUY IT: Burnt Orange Leopard Printed Shirt Dress, $45 at PrettyLittleThing
This year is all about the closet clean-out of your life. It's an imperative next step sweet and stubborn bull, but do it with care. Why not together a memory book or journal to help remind you of how much fun you had in those clothes and to keep you cheerful, inspiring you to create more good moments to come.
BUY IT: SMYTHSON Panama Inspirations and Ideas Textured-Leather Notebook, $75 at SMYTHSON
This month the whirlwind of Jupiter bears down on you to whisk your life into the upper stratosphere. What does that mean? Time to find your wings twin and put all your learnings together to create the big picture of what your life really means to you. Pro tip: do it in an aviator-inspired jacket.
Oh the diamond-like transformational pressure is on, tender Cancer. But it can make the world feel a little gloomy when the walls seem to close in on you. Sit down next to a salt lamp or cozy fire with some crystals or any precious stones to remind you that there is untamable fire at your core that will shine, shine, shine by year's end.
Jupiter turns up the spotlight right now for you proud lions so your roar can be heard for miles. But you're going to want to prepare yourself before you let yourself be heard so you don't waste your voice on those who can't understand the regal you.
An audiobook on attracting love is so good for a Leo right now—just saying.
BUY IT: The Secret to Attracting Love Audiobook by Kelly Howell, $15 at Amazon
The good news is your intuition gives you practical guidance on what works best for you right now, wise Virgo—no matter how unclear the path looks at present. Help pave your way through the bumpy road ahead with the right boots for you. Remember fashion and function together are your sweet spot.
BUY IT: Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Velvet Boot, $125 at Revolve
Relationships are your classroom right now, my balanced beauty-seeker. Have some fun and make it an adventure to find just the right bold accessory to pair up with any outfit this month. You'll soon find the perfect match you crave.
BUY IT: Schutz Patricia Platform Sandal, $205 at Revolve
After all the attention Venus just bestowed on you, you're a little hungover from an excess of indulgence. Trust: You need a good black and white ensemble to help you find the edges to navigate by and get back on track.
BUY IT: TREASURE & BOND Blouson Stripe Boyfriend Shirt, $69 at Nordstrom
Jupiter is lighting you up this next year, so you'll have tons of energy for you and your friends. You are definitely going to need a pack to carry all those good vibes and things around in, so make it one that looks stunning with any outfit.
BUY IT: Rebecca Minkoff Edie Flap Backpack, $298 at Revolve
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
