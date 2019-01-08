Good Trouble Is a Perfectly Sexy Fosters Update

Freeform's Good Trouble is here and well hellooooo there is basically how we're feeling right now.

The grown up spinoff of The Fosters made its debut tonight, with Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) making the big move to downtown Los Angeles to start new lives and new jobs. Nearly everything about their move pretty much sucked, from their $250 parking ticket to all of their stuff all getting stolen from their U-Haul to the fact that Mariana moved them into a commune to their really annoying jobs.

The only bright spots were really the hot guy who also lived in the building who Mariana totally has a crush on but who Callie already slept with (twice), and the new knowledge that the fellow members of their commune are actually pretty cool and nice and also lovable as TV show characters.