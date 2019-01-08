Deena Cortese Gets Mom-Shamed After Sharing Photo of Her New Son's Onesie

"Anything between the child and the straps is compressible; it's like having space, which creates more risk that the child could thrust forward into the straps in the event of a crash," Dr. Benjamin Hoffman told Today in December.

Dr. Hoffman added later, "There are some items that aren't manufactured by the car seats to keep a child warm, but we don't recommend using anything that alters the way a child interacts with a car seat. The bottom line is that nothing should come between a child and the car seat straps."

One negative comment about the photo said, "The harness is too loose, look around his legs!! It's clearly loose as f--k."

While many people commented on the new mom's photo that they were just trying to offer parenting advice, others came to her defense and stood up for Cortese. "You got this girl! You do you and don't worry about the loser mom shamers. They are just miserable trolls!!! Baby boys are the best!!!" one person wrote.

Another said, "You people commenting ARE NOT THERE. You are not strapping him in, you're not putting him in the car - you have no right to make comments to a brand new mom who is scared s--tless and all you're doing is freaking her out more."