3 Red Carpet Trends That Will Make You Look Like a Celeb

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jan. 10, 2019 12:14 PM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
OK, so you're not a celebrity and you really never find yourself walking red carpets the way the rich and famous do.
That being said, you are pretty fabulous and you do attend events here and there that are red-carpet worthy. So why, we ask you, can't you wear a jaw-dropping over-the-top red carpet gown? The answer is you can and you should. Whether you're off to a work-sponsored gala, supporting your significant other at a family function on simple just because you feel like dressing up, we support you. More than that, we've picked out three awards show-inspired outfits from PrettyLittleThing that'll make you feel like a million bucks at your next event.
A big trend this season is a bold yellow dress. This mustard gown isn't overly bright, so it feels appropriate for most occasions. The one-shoulder strap and cinched waist are flattering but subtle so keep it on-theme with classic gold accessories to complete the look.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING MUSTARD ONE SHOULDER RUCHED EXTREME SPLIT MAXI DRESS, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING NUBYÉN TRIBAL MATTE PLUMPING GLOSS SIDAMA, £18; PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD METAL TEXTURED DIAMOND SHAPE STUDS, £8; PRETTYLITTLETHING ROSE GOLD THIN STRAPPY LACE UP HEELS, £28; PRETTYLITTLETHING ROSE GOLD METALLIC CLUTCH, £18
Another way to stand out in a cocktail setting is with the Hollywood-loved nude dress trend. This silky one is sexy, but not insanely revealing. The plunging neckline pairs perfectly with a delicate chain-drop choker. Don't forget the clear strappy heels, which will also play up the sex appeal.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CHAMPAGNE SATIN DRAPE DETAIL MAXI DRESS, £35; PRETTYLITTLETHING TAGAN GOLD CHAIN DROP CHOKER, £5; PRETTYLITTLETHING NUDE MARABOU FEATHER CLUTCH BAG, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING NUDE CLEAR STRAP BLOCK HEEL SANDAL, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING L'OREAL PARIS LIP SPA LIP OIL 03 POMPOM PINK, £9
One red carpet trend that never gets old? A glam silver dress. This floor-length sequined one is particularly stunning—wouldn't you agree? Pro tip: Keep the focus on the sparkly details by going for monochromatic accessories. Just add silver heels, a bag and rhinestone earrings and you'll be the belle of the ball.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER SEQUIN BACKLESS MAXI DRESS, £80; PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER POINT TOE STRAPPY SANDALS, £30; PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER TRIPLE HEXAGON DIAMANTE FLOWER STATEMENT EARRINGS, £8; PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER GLITZ DIAMANTE CIRCLE HANDLE CLUTCH, £22; LIME CRIME DIAMOND CRUSHERS SUMMER, £18
