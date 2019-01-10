3 Red Carpet Trends That Will Make You Look Like a Celeb

OK, so you're not a celebrity and you really never find yourself walking red carpets the way the rich and famous do.

That being said, you are pretty fabulous and you do attend events here and there that are red-carpet worthy. So why, we ask you, can't you wear a jaw-dropping over-the-top red carpet gown? The answer is you can and you should. Whether you're off to a work-sponsored gala, supporting your significant other at a family function on simple just because you feel like dressing up, we support you. More than that, we've picked out three awards show-inspired outfits from PrettyLittleThing that'll make you feel like a million bucks at your next event.