John Legend Defends Himself Over Old Harvey Weinstein Photo After Denouncing R. Kelly

John Legend took to Twitter on Monday to defend himself after an old photo of the 10-time Grammy winner and Harvey Weinstein started spreading online.

The photo was taken at the annual Weinstein Sundance Bowl Football Party during the 2016 film festival—before The New York Times published its exposé about the disgraced producer and other accusers came forward. Weinstein has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

The picture showed Weinstein smiling alongside Legend and the singer's wife Chrissy Teigen.

A Twitter user resurfaced the photo and asked the "All of Me" crooner to "please explain" the picture, noting the follower didn't remember Legend "publicly denouncing" Weinstein.

"I took a photo with and worked with Harvey on several occasions before his abuse was known to me and the rest of the world," Legend replied. "Since his being exposed, his company and career have rightfully been destroyed and he's been indicted. Sounds like something that should happen to R. Kelly."

Legend's comment came after he denounced R. Kelly in the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly. Last week, he tweeted that speaking out against Kelly in the film—which focuses on women who allegedly underwent sexual, mental and physical abuse by Kelly—was an "easy decision." He also called the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer a "serial child rapist."

Kelly has denied any misconduct and his lawyer has reportedly threatened to sue Lifetime. He also has not commented on Legend's tweets.