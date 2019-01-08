Jake Paul Does the Bird Box Challenge—in Traffic

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 12:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jake Paul,Variety Power of Young Hollywood

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Definitely DO NOT try this at home.

Just days after Netflix sent out a safety warning, YouTube star Jake Paul has taken the Bird Box challenge, during which he walked blindfolded into traffic. Inspired by the Sandra Bullock film, the challenge involves blindfolding yourself while trying to do activities. To add a twist, the 21-year-old and pal George Janko attempted to do the challenge for 24 hours.

Paul's 11-minute video, posted to YouTube on Monday, shows him trying to drive a car out of a driveway, but he ends up hitting a row of trashcans along the way.

"I hate this challenge!!" Paul screams after hitting the trashcans.

Read

Netflix Warns People Not to Do the Bird Box Challenge

Since driving doesn't work for them, the friends decide to call an Uber.

In addition to getting kicked out of a library, Paul and Janko also walk blindfolded into oncoming traffic during the challenge. Luckily, they were not harmed, but it's extremely dangerous.

Paul later declares he's "done" with the challenge after he ends up falling in water.

"Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE," Netflix tweeted on Jan. 2. "We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ YouTube , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jersey Shore Cast

Vinny Guadagnino Weighs in on JWoww and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Dramas

Allison Williams, Lena Dunham, 2014 HBO Emmy party

Allison Williams Reveals How She Really Feels About Lena Dunham

Harvey Weinstein, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

John Legend Defends Himself Over Old Harvey Weinstein Photo After Denouncing R. Kelly

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Aspen Getaway With Her Sisters and Luka Sabbat

Game of Thrones, Prequel Cast

Meet the Cast of the Game of Thrones Prequel

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Gets a Head Start on Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday

The Good Doctor, Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim Joins The Good Doctor, Pulling Double Duty as Guest Star and Exec Producer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.