Bradley Cooper (and No Women) Get Directors Guild Film Nominations

Today, the Directors Guild of America announced the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film and Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director in 2018. The highly selective nominations list includes a double mention for Bradley Cooper, who made his directorial debut with the Warner Bros.' drama A Star Is Born.

First Man's Damien Chazelle, Crazy Rich Asians' Jon M. Chu, Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, If Beale Street Could Talk's Barry Jenkins, A Quiet Place's John Krasinski, The Favourite's Yorgos Lanthimos and Mary Poppins Returns' Rob Marshall were snubbed by the guild. Not a single woman was nominated, and last year, Lady Bird's Greta Gerwig was the lone female contender.

Winners will be revealed Feb. 2 at the DGA Awards ceremony.

Here's the complete list of nominations:

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)

