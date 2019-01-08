Gordon Ramsay Under Fire for Resurfaced Interview With Sofia Vergara

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 10:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chef Gordon Ramsay, Actress Sofia Vergara

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Gordon Ramsay is getting some heat. 

The celebrity chef is making headlines this week after an interview he gave on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno from 2010 resurfaced online, featuring him and fellow guest Sofia Vergara. The nearly decade-old clip has been making the rounds on the internet with viewers taking issue with Ramsay's comments and behavior toward the Modern Family star. 

"Did I scare you guys?" she asked the men during the interview, referencing her screaming in the previous skit. "I never scream like that in real life. It was all acting."

"Only in the bedroom?" Ramsay responded, touching her arm. 

"You would never know," Leno retorted after Vergara made a face and audience audibly reacted. 

Photos

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind

Then, Leno brought everyone's attention to the cover of an issue of now-defunct Daily Variety, which featured a Modern Family ad that read, "If Modern Family wins the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy, Sofia Vergara will run naked down Sunset Blvd. *"

"*Cast member may change without notice," the advertisement noted. 

"That's ridiculous. I cannot run," Vergara responded. "Knock yourself out," Ramsay quipped. 

Then, the conversation shifted to the actress' recent vacation to Italy and Greece when they showed a photo of her with a friend during the trip in bikinis. When the photo changed quickly to a second shot of Vergara eating pizza, Leno exclaimed, "Wait—go back to the other picture. Think we have a female director? Duh!"

When they switched to the second shot of her eating, Ramsay said, "You seem like you're enjoying that. You had a whole wedge in your mouth at one time?"

"Yes, yes, yes," Vergara answered while putting her hands up in the air in frustration while the audience laughed. 

"You haven't heard of a knife and fork?" he continued. "You don't eat pizza with a knife and a fork."

"You just pick it up and stick it in," Ramsay added, a clear sexual innuendo. "He's English," Leno said as he chimed in. 

Toward the end of the interview, Vergara shared a Colombian dessert she brought to the show, though Ramsay insulted it, saying, "It tastes like s--t fudge." While screaming at him, Ramsay bent over with his behind toward the star and then Vergara got up to mock hit him. 

"You can taking it back to f--king Colombia," the chef continued. "Fish and chips—that's all you eat," Vergara retorted. 

After hitting her on the side of her thigh, she fired back, "No touching!"

At the end of the interview, Vergara hugged him. However, some viewers aren't smiling about the footage today. "I recently made a post on my finsta about gordon ramsay's work before seeing his disrespect and general slimy behavior towards sofia vergara," one person tweeted. "No longer a fan."

"Sofia Vergara didn't deserve to be treated like this. This is very very uncomfortable," another viewer added. 

"This is awful behaviour and shame on a Jay Leno for not stepping in as well," a third tweet read. 

E! News has reached out Ramsay and Leno's reps for comment. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gordon Ramsay , Sofia Vergara , Jay Leno , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Good Doctor, Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim Joins The Good Doctor, Pulling Double Duty as Guest Star and Exec Producer

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper (and No Women) Get Directors Guild Film Nominations

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Sets the Record Straight on Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kelly Ripa

This Is Exactly How Kelly Ripa Does It All

Chad Michael Murray

Watch Chad Michael Murray Give a Cancer Survivor and One Tree Hill Fan the Ultimate Surprise

Modern Family

Modern Family Reveals Another Pregnancy Twist for Sarah Hyland's Character

Avengers Infinity War

How Captain Marvel Might Just Save the Day in Avengers: Endgame

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.