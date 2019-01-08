Gordon Ramsay Under Fire for Resurfaced Interview With Sofia Vergara

When they switched to the second shot of her eating, Ramsay said, "You seem like you're enjoying that. You had a whole wedge in your mouth at one time?"

"Yes, yes, yes," Vergara answered while putting her hands up in the air in frustration while the audience laughed.

"You haven't heard of a knife and fork?" he continued. "You don't eat pizza with a knife and a fork."

"You just pick it up and stick it in," Ramsay added, a clear sexual innuendo. "He's English," Leno said as he chimed in.

Toward the end of the interview, Vergara shared a Colombian dessert she brought to the show, though Ramsay insulted it, saying, "It tastes like s--t fudge." While screaming at him, Ramsay bent over with his behind toward the star and then Vergara got up to mock hit him.

"You can taking it back to f--king Colombia," the chef continued. "Fish and chips—that's all you eat," Vergara retorted.

After hitting her on the side of her thigh, she fired back, "No touching!"

At the end of the interview, Vergara hugged him. However, some viewers aren't smiling about the footage today. "I recently made a post on my finsta about gordon ramsay's work before seeing his disrespect and general slimy behavior towards sofia vergara," one person tweeted. "No longer a fan."

"Sofia Vergara didn't deserve to be treated like this. This is very very uncomfortable," another viewer added.