Modern Family Reveals Another Pregnancy Twist for Sarah Hyland's Character

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 10:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Modern Family

ABC

If you thought the Modern Family death was a surprise and then were shocked by the pregnancy twist, well, wait until you hear the latest: Haley Dunphy isn't pregnant with just one baby. Nope, it's twins for Sarah Hyland's character on the long-running ABC sitcom.

In a sneak peek of the Wednesday, Jan. 9 episode posted by People, Haley and Dylan (Reid Ewing) visit the doctor with Claire (Julie Bowen) in tow and learn the big news.

The news, understandably, shocks Haley. She wasn't expecting to get pregnant in the first place and riddles off all of her fears, including having a stroller too wide to let her shop in boutiques. But that's when Mama Dunphy springs into action. She's there to reassure Hayley that everything will be OK.

Photos

Modern Family Then and Now

Claire acknowledges she hasn't been there for Hayley and apologizes. "As you're about to find out, being a mom is very complicated. Luckily there are these instincts that kick in, especially when your kid's in trouble. So, if you're overwhelmed, I'm right over your shoulder on the wings of a hummingbird," she says in the clip.

It's still to be determined whether this will be the last season of Modern Family, although it's looking like the series will continue for at least one more year for season 11.

Executive producer and co-creator Chris Lloyd told E! News they wanted to tackle real-life events in season 10. "We actually went into the planning of the season with the idea that if we got excited about certain changes in the characters' lives, we should do them, whether it was the final season or not," Lloyd said. "Because it was just going to be good for the show, and we kind of planned that it could go either way. It would make for a very lively last season, but if we end up doing another season—and I think it's looking a little bit more likely that will happen—we'll just throw all these changes into people's lives, which is only good in terms of new stuff for us to explore."

Read more from Lloyd here.

In the Wednesday, Jan. 9 episode of Modern Family, titled "A Moving Day," Claire and Phil (Ty Burrell) aren't convinced that Haley and Dylan can live on their own as they move out before Haley gives birth. Meanwhile, Pameron (Dana Powell) gets out of prison and confronts Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson).

Modern Family airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Modern Family , Sarah Hyland , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Good Doctor, Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim Joins The Good Doctor, Pulling Double Duty as Guest Star and Exec Producer

Lorena Bobbit, Lorena

Lorena Bobbitt Is Getting the True Crime Documentary Treatment From Jordan Peele, Amazon

Chad Michael Murray Reveals Why He Started Acting

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

A Shocking Family Secret Rocks Whitney Thore's World on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Josh Murray Apologizes After Comparing Ex Andi Dorfman to the Devil

Temptation Island

Surrender to Your Desire: Temptation Island Premiere Is Here Early

Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan

Grool! Vote for Lindsay Lohan's Best Role Before Watching Her Beach Club Debut

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.