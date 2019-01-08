Modern Family Reveals Another Pregnancy Twist for Sarah Hyland's Character

If you thought the Modern Family death was a surprise and then were shocked by the pregnancy twist, well, wait until you hear the latest: Haley Dunphy isn't pregnant with just one baby. Nope, it's twins for Sarah Hyland's character on the long-running ABC sitcom.

In a sneak peek of the Wednesday, Jan. 9 episode posted by People, Haley and Dylan (Reid Ewing) visit the doctor with Claire (Julie Bowen) in tow and learn the big news.

The news, understandably, shocks Haley. She wasn't expecting to get pregnant in the first place and riddles off all of her fears, including having a stroller too wide to let her shop in boutiques. But that's when Mama Dunphy springs into action. She's there to reassure Hayley that everything will be OK.