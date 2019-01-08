EXCLUSIVE!

How Captain Marvel Might Just Save the Day in Avengers: Endgame

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson & Amanda Williams | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019

Avengers Infinity War

Marvel Studios

Thanos might have met his match in Captain Marvel.

In 2018's Avengers: Infinity War's mid-credits scene, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) sent an urgent message to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) before he turned to dust along with half the universe. While it's clear she'll play a big part in Avengers: Endgame, how she will be involved remains a mystery—especially since she was conspicuously M.I.A. in the movie's teaser trailer.

E! News visited the set of Larson's Captain Marvel movie eight months ago, set nearly three decades before Thanos (Josh Brolin) acquired the Infinity Stones, snapped his fingers and committed mass genocide. Executive producer Jonathan Schwartz said he "talked a lot" with directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and screenwriter Markus McFeely to ensure they were "on the same page" about how her performance would "be perceived in both movies."

"It really is a self-contained story and it will tell you everything about that character who shows up in Avengers 4. But really, it's the story of Captain Marvel very specifically," Schwartz said of the Larson-led standalone movie. "It will lead very organically into what you saw at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, and it will lead very organically into what you will see in Avengers 4."

"But for the movie itself, it's its own self-contained adventure," Schwartz added. "And I think that's kind of what's fun about these movies: You get a full, complete satisfying experience that has tendrils reaching into other branches of the cinematic universe...if you're looking for them."

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

Jackson has no doubt Captain Marvel can save the day.

"She's pretty much the strongest character in terms of someone with powers that are able to do things in the Marvel Universe, so for Carol Danvers to be that person—and for Brie to become that person—it's gonna be a dynamite thing," the actor promised during E! News' set visit last year. " I mean, they're up against some really, really tough odds right now we saw throughout Infinity War. So now we know we need something that's as powerful as Thanos. And at some point, we'll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she's capable of."

Plus, Jackson teased, "She's one of the few people in the Marvel Universe that can time travel."

Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8, followed by Avengers: Endgame Apr. 26.

