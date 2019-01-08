Johnny Depp Quietly Settles Lawsuit With Former Bodyguards

Johnny Depp has resolved a legal situation with two of his ex-bodyguards.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Pirates of the Caribbean star "reached a conditional settlement which settles and resolved the entire matter as to each defendant and each plaintiff."

The terms of the settlement are unknown but all future hearings were canceled and the case is closed.

Back in May 2018, retired LAPD detective Eugene Arreola and Miguel Sanchez filed a lawsuit against Johnny for a variety of alleged offences including unpaid wages, overtime, wrongful termination and unlawful business practices.