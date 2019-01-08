Josh Murray Apologizes After Comparing Ex Andi Dorfman to the Devil

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 8:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Josh Murray seems to be taking some heat from Bachelor Nation.

Less than 24 hours after the reality star shared a social media post comparing his ex Andi Dorfman to the devil, the season 10 winner took to Instagram to respond to the related backlash. 

"You know, I got hit up with a lot of messages. I haven't been looking at my social media. Apparently, my post made some waves in a bad way," he told his followers in an Instagram Stories video. "I thought it was just funny. I thought it was humorous, but apparently it wasn't very humorous. I guess I'm not very funny. I was trying to be funny in a half-hearted way, but everybody takes it so seriously and that's my fault. I should know better. Tsk tsk."

Murray then said he's "probably gonna have to take that down" and noted he was "getting in trouble for it."

"A lot of people, at least my friends, they're like ‘No, leave it up,'" he said. "But, I mean, if it's hurting people's feelings, I don't ever want to do that. So, anyways, good talk. Glad we could have this conversation. See ya out there."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

The post, which has since been removed, showed Murray proposing to Dorfman on their season of The Bachelorette. However, he had covered the attorney's face with a devil emoji.

"Haterz will say it's photoshopped...hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel," he captioned the image at the time. He also included the hashtags "#isthisnotfunny" and "#doesanyonehaveasenseofhumorin2019." 

He also made the geotag Hell, Norway. The post came just before Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor premiered.

E! News has reached out to Dorfman for comment.

Fans watched Dorfman and Murray fall in love on the ABC program in 2014. However, the two called off their engagement in 2015.

"We were both very aware of the fact that we just didn't better each other," she told host Chris Harrison in a 2015 Bachelor special. "I didn't feel supported and empowered and I don't think I gave him the support and empowerment that he needed. When you have two very passionate, very strong personalities in one house and nobody can back down and nobody is the calming force for one another, it's a lot of tension in one house."

Still, their story didn't end there. In 2016, Dorfman published her book It's Not OK: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Ever After. The reality star alleged he was "emotionally and verbally abusive." He later described Dorfman's allegations as a "fictional story" and "ludicrous" on Bachelor in Paradise.

Murray later went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, where he proposed to Amanda Stanton. However, the two also split.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Top Stories , Apple News , TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Good Doctor, Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim Joins The Good Doctor, Pulling Double Duty as Guest Star and Exec Producer

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper (and No Women) Get Directors Guild Film Nominations

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Sets the Record Straight on Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kelly Ripa

This Is Exactly How Kelly Ripa Does It All

Kylie Jenner Already Prepping for Stormi's 1st Birthday

Chef Gordon Ramsay, Actress Sofia Vergara

Gordon Ramsay Under Fire for Resurfaced Interview With Sofia Vergara

Chad Michael Murray

Watch Chad Michael Murray Give a Cancer Survivor and One Tree Hill Fan the Ultimate Surprise

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.