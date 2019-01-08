Josh Murray Apologizes After Comparing Ex Andi Dorfman to the Devil

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Josh Murray seems to be taking some heat from Bachelor Nation.
Less than 24 hours after the reality star shared a social media post comparing his ex Andi Dorfman to the devil, the season 10 winner took to Instagram to respond to the related backlash.
"You know, I got hit up with a lot of messages. I haven't been looking at my social media. Apparently, my post made some waves in a bad way," he told his followers in an Instagram Stories video. "I thought it was just funny. I thought it was humorous, but apparently it wasn't very humorous. I guess I'm not very funny. I was trying to be funny in a half-hearted way, but everybody takes it so seriously and that's my fault. I should know better. Tsk tsk."
Murray then said he's "probably gonna have to take that down" and noted he was "getting in trouble for it."
"A lot of people, at least my friends, they're like ‘No, leave it up,'" he said. "But, I mean, if it's hurting people's feelings, I don't ever want to do that. So, anyways, good talk. Glad we could have this conversation. See ya out there."
The post, which has since been removed, showed Murray proposing to Dorfman on their season of The Bachelorette. However, he had covered the attorney's face with a devil emoji.
"Haterz will say it's photoshopped...hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel," he captioned the image at the time. He also included the hashtags "#isthisnotfunny" and "#doesanyonehaveasenseofhumorin2019."
He also made the geotag Hell, Norway. The post came just before Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor premiered.
E! News has reached out to Dorfman for comment.
Fans watched Dorfman and Murray fall in love on the ABC program in 2014. However, the two called off their engagement in 2015.
"We were both very aware of the fact that we just didn't better each other," she told host Chris Harrison in a 2015 Bachelor special. "I didn't feel supported and empowered and I don't think I gave him the support and empowerment that he needed. When you have two very passionate, very strong personalities in one house and nobody can back down and nobody is the calming force for one another, it's a lot of tension in one house."
Still, their story didn't end there. In 2016, Dorfman published her book It's Not OK: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Ever After. The reality star alleged he was "emotionally and verbally abusive." He later described Dorfman's allegations as a "fictional story" and "ludicrous" on Bachelor in Paradise.
Murray later went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, where he proposed to Amanda Stanton. However, the two also split.