Rapper CupcakKe Hospitalized After Tweeting About Suicide

Fans and friends are rallying around rapper CupcaKKe after she tweeted about committing suicide. 

The 21-year-old performer, née Elizabeth Harris, sounded alarms online when she tweeted on Monday afternoon, "Im about to commit suicide."

The comment quickly sparked an outpouring of love and support for the young songwriter, with many urging her to seek help. 

Chicago police confirmed to E! News she was taken to the hospital for evaluation. It's unclear where she is currently. 

Elijah Daniel, who appears to be the rapper's friend, also shared updates on her via Twitter, telling fans that the police had received several calls and were trying to find her address. Ultimately, according to Daniel, they were able to perform a wellness check and took her to the hospital. 

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

"Ive never felt so relieved and sad at the same time, @CupcakKe_rapper i love you more than you'll ever know," Daniel tweeted. "You're one of the sweetest souls ive ever had the pleasure of knowing, and you're not leaving us. we won't let it happen."

By Monday evening, she addressed fans on social media again with a photo of her tweet. "Thank you for everything y'all have done for me," CupcakKe captioned the shot. "I really appreciate it."

In August, the star spoke out about a low point she was experiencing at the time, tweeting, "So I wasn't gone say nothing but I try to be as positive as possible but I just want to say I'm at a very low & depressed point in my life , I didn't realize it until I went 4 days without eatting , I kn this may not make sense but food made me happy , people made me happy also."

