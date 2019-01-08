Rapper CupcakKe Hospitalized After Tweeting About Suicide

Fans and friends are rallying around rapper CupcaKKe after she tweeted about committing suicide.

The 21-year-old performer, née Elizabeth Harris, sounded alarms online when she tweeted on Monday afternoon, "Im about to commit suicide."

The comment quickly sparked an outpouring of love and support for the young songwriter, with many urging her to seek help.

Chicago police confirmed to E! News she was taken to the hospital for evaluation. It's unclear where she is currently.

Elijah Daniel, who appears to be the rapper's friend, also shared updates on her via Twitter, telling fans that the police had received several calls and were trying to find her address. Ultimately, according to Daniel, they were able to perform a wellness check and took her to the hospital.