Grool! Vote for Lindsay Lohan's Best Role Before Watching Her Beach Club Debut

Attention, Lindsay Lohan fans: LiLo is back baby!

The 32-year-old actress is about to delight you on the regular thanks to her new MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which premieres tonight. This is basically going to be like watching Cady Heron on spring break in Greece with Lohan as a boss, but not a regular boss, a cool boss, and we are so here for it.

As we prepare ourselves for what's sure to be a memorable series premiere, why not bone up on all of the hits Lohan has had so far in her career? Sure, she hasn't done a ton of reality TV in the past, but she has had a long acting career that we will never forget about.

Starting in 1998 with The Parent Trap, Lohan won over fans and has continued to entice them for decades now through her different movie and TV roles. Her past roles make us even more excited to see her on our TV screens more regularly.