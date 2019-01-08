Lorena Bobbitt Is Getting the True Crime Documentary Treatment From Jordan Peele, Amazon

Amazon
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM
Lorena Bobbitt is getting the true crime documentary treatment with Lorena, a four-part Amazon Prime Original documentary series from executive producer Jordan Peele.
According to Amazon, Lorena, directed by documentary filmmaker Joshua Rofé, will reveal the hidden truths in the headline-making case of Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt while challenging "the long-held narrative that surrounded this event." Look for the series to provides "a fresh perspective on the story of Lorena Bobbitt and exposes how this event laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasing sensationalistic media coverage."
Amazon says all the attention via tabloids and late-night jokes caused a missed opportunity for a national discussion on domestic and sexual assault in America, and "Lorena is a groundbreaking re-investigation of the deep moral issues and painful human tragedies buried at the heart of this infamous American scandal."
Lorena made headlines in 1993 when she cut off her husband's penis while he slept. Lorena alleged her husband had raped her and while on trial she said he was sexually, physically and emotionally abusive during their marriage. She was found not guilty and John was later acquitted of rape.
In addition to Peele, executive producers on the documentary series include Rofé, Win Rosenfeld, Steven J. Berger, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni.
Both John Wayne and Lorena sat for interviews for the documentary.
"I didn't choose to be in the spotlight, but there's going back," Lorena says in the trailer above.
Lorena has its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 29 and comes to Amazon on Friday, Feb. 15. Get more of a taste for what's in store in the trailer above.
