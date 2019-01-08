Facebook Removes Page Dedicated to Discrediting R. Kelly's Accusers

Not on Facebook's watch.

Just hours after news of a Facebook page taking aim at R. Kelly's accusers arose, the social networking site removed the page in the name of community standards.

"The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement, shared by some news outlets. "We do not tolerate bullying or sharing someone's private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we're aware."

A link to the page, titled "Surviving Lies," now leads to Facebook's error page reading, "Sorry, this content isn't available right now. The link you followed may have expired, or the page may only be visible to an audience you're not in."

According to screenshots taken before it was removed, the page was running ads with the intent of discrediting women who have come forward against the singer.