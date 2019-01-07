Bachelor Nation's Shadiest Comments About Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor

Are you ready or are you ready?

Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor has finally arrived and if the first sneak-peek provided us with any insight into this season, we know it's filled with tears, more tears, even more tears and Colton jumping over a fence (?). As is expected, much of the conversation revolves around the former NFL player's virginity. Underwood, however, wants people to pay attention to other aspects of his journey in finding true love.

"I was very open and candid about my virginity and I think a lot of people maybe misunderstood it, or still don't understand why I am a virgin," he said on Jan. 3. "The thing that I stress the most or at times I get frustrated with is it's just a small part of who I am."

He said later, "Instead of it being 'Colton Underwood, Bachelor,' it's 'the virgin Colton Underwood,' or it's always led with or followed by 'virgin.' Do I think that's right? No."