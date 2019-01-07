Watch Susan Boyle's Triumphant Return to America's Got Talent

Susan Boyle made the comeback of a lifetime during tonight's premiere of America's Got Talent: The Champions.

The Scottish singer, who rose to international fame with her second-place finish on Season 3 of Britain's Got Talent, returned to the competition stage for the first time in nine years—and it was nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Boyle, 57, chose to perform "Wild Horses," the same song she sang during her first-ever America's Got Talent appearance in 2009. Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum all applauded Boyle's performance, but it was Mel B who ultimately pressed the coveted "Golden Buzzer" on her behalf.

"I just want to say what an absolute honor and pleasure it is to be sitting here and listening to you. Your angelic voice and I want to be the woman who gives you something you deserve," Mel B gushed.

Following a standing ovation, Cowell told Boyle, "I can't think of any other contestant who has defined this show better than if I'm being honest with you. You're the one, you made a huge difference in a lot of people's lives. I'm absolutely thrilled you're here."