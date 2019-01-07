EXCLUSIVE!

Fiji Water Girl Deserved a Golden Globe Award All on Her Own... So We Gave Her One

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 7:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Stars like Glenn CloseLady Gaga and Rami Malekmay have taken home the gold at the 2019 Golden Globes, but we all know who the real winner is... Fiji water girl.

Fiji water girl who also goes by Kelleth Cuthbert is ready for her close-up. E! News tracked down the model to award her the inaugural award for "Best Supporting Actress On A Red Carpet," for her captivating role on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

Of course, Kelleth couldn't have achieved the award without a major helping hand from stars like Richard Madden and Nicole Kidman. Without the A-listers, Kelleth would never have gone viral on Twitter or social media. "To Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans for allowing me the space to have my best angle," Cuthbert said as she listed her thanks.

Photos

Fiji Water Girl Photobombs Celebs at 2019 Golden Globes

And Kelleth saved the best for last. "I'd like to thank water. If these celebs weren't so thirsty, I wouldn't have been able to serve the way that I did," the model shared. "My performance would've truly not been possible without you."

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Kelleth's photobombs have even inspired a new meme, so it's no wonder she is the winner of the new (and fake) award.

To see all of Kelleth's best red carpet moments, check out the gallery above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Funny , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stephan James' Mom Gushes Over Superstar Son at Golden Globes

Best of Glambot: 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Richard Madden, 2019 Golden Globes

Why Richard Madden Predicted He'd Lose at the 2019 Golden Globes

Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Golden Globes After Party 2019

Inside the 2019 Golden Globes After-Parties With Pete Davidson, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Emily Blunt and the Black Panther Cast

Kristen Bell, Dax Shephard, Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globe Awards

All the Stars Who Gave Us Major FOMO at the 2019 Golden Globes

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rachel Brosnahan Treats Herself to In-N-Out After the 2019 Golden Globes

Rami Malek, Sandra Oh, Christian Bale, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.