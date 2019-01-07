Sarah Hyland Didn't Let a Nip Slip Ruin Her Night at the Golden Globes

For Friday night's bash, Sarah ditched her naturally curly locks for a chic up-do and straight hair. As for her ensemble, the actress wore a black, plunging suit jacket and a metallic silver skirt, as well as black stiletto Sophia Webster sandals. Her boyfriend went for a classic look with a navy blue suit and tie.

The actress and former reality star have dated for over a year and continue to make leaps and bounds in their relationship. There are even rumors of an impending engagement! Wells recently told Us Weekly, "Everyone thinks [Sarah and I are] engaged right now. … We are not engaged, let me just say that... We just moved in together, so I think we're still kind of, like, feeling each other out, but… it's gonna happen eventually."

And Wells more than proved his love for the actress when she was struggling with health issues related to a kidney transplant. The actress previously gushed to Self. "He's seen me at my worst... I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."

Here's to hoping we get an engagement soon!