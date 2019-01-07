Clashing Egos, Cast Upheaval and a Missing Director: Inside Bohemian Rhapsody's Torturous Journey to a Golden Globes Upset

In a statement released to Deadline, however, Singer disputed the report, stating he was providing care for an ill family member. "With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control," his statement read. "Rumors that my unexpected departure from the film was sparked by a dispute I had with Rami Malek are not true. While, at times, we did have creative differences on set, Rami and I successfully put those differences behind us and continued to work on the film together until just prior to Thanksgiving. I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first."

Days later, it was reported that Fletcher would return to the project to oversee the last few weeks of filming before shepherding the project into post-production. However, due to semantics with the Director's Guild of America, Singer retained the "Directed By" credit. (Fletcher was granted a producer credit for his troubles.)

With the film still on target for an October 2018 release date thanks to Fletcher's last-minute addition, the press tour for Bohemian Rhapsody became consumed with reporters attempting to get Malek and his co-stars Lucy Boynton (who made a love connection with Malek while filming), Joseph Mazello, Ben Hardy, and Gwilym Lee to comment on the director debacle, not to mention accusations that the film, under May and Taylor's direction, had straight-washed Mercury's queer identity.

To their credit (or fault, you decide), they never took the bait and the lingering questions about Singer followed them all the way to the Beverly Hilton this weekend, when the winning team was confronted backstage with questions about their director who earned nary a mention in either Malek or King's acceptance speeches.