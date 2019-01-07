Tia Booth Roasts Colton Underwood Before The Bachelor Premiere

Tia Booth is sending a message to her ex, Colton Underwood, as he embarks on his new Bachelor journey.

Monday night kicks off season 23 of The Bachelor, with Underwood continuing his search for love. Bachelor Nation was first introduced to the 26-year-old former football player on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. Shortly into the season, Underwood revealed to Kufrin that he'd gone on a date with her friend, Booth, prior to coming on the show.

Kufrin ultimately went on to send Underwood home, later picking Garrett Yrigoyen in the end over runner-up Blake Horstmann. Following his departure from The Bachelorette, Underwood went on Bachelor in Paradise, where he reunited with Booth.