Terry Crews Has Been Preparing for America's Got Talent: The Champions Since High School

Prepare for the Olympics of Talent. That's how Howie Mandel is describing NBC's America's Got Talent: The Champions.

The new series takes contestants—winners, runners-up, finalists, etc.—from around the world and pits them against each other in a global showdown. It's the likes of Susan Boyle, Darci Lynne Farmer, Prince Poppycock, Light Balance and Jackie Evancho all going head-to-head. Meet all the contestants here.

"It was something we wanted to do for years," Simon Cowell, judge and executive producer, told E! News and said everything clicked months ago when production in the United States came to him with a plan to bring the best of the best from around the world together for a competition.