Best Beauty at Golden Globes 2019: Thandie Newton, Lady Gaga and More

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oh, to be beautiful...

Last night, at the 76th Annual Golden Globes, celebrities made it look easy. With voluminous, healthy hair that will make you want to deep condition yours ASAP and glam makeup that will make you stop and stare, the red carpet was full of beautiful people.

From Thandie Newton's luscious locks to Lady Gaga's blue-tinted top bun, inspiration for your 2019 look was on the carpet. Whether you're daring and bold with your style or a timeless beauty, there was something for you at the Golden Globes.

Check out the best hair and makeup looks in the gallery below! 

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Lili Reinhart

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Lili Reinhart's Makeup

The Riverdale star's makeup was captivating. To create her red stare, makeup artist Adam Breuchaud used the Pat McGrath Mothership V: Bronze Seduction Palette, adding Blitz Flame to the top and bottom lids.

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Lady Gaga

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga's Hair and Makeup

To pair with her larger-than-life gown, the star brought blue hair and a "stormy purple eye look," courtesy of Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow in Frivoluxe, to the red carpet.

"She loved the idea of incorporating the color of the dress into her hair and makeup," makeup artist Sarah Tanno said. "She wanted to feel like Lady Gaga." 

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Gemma Chan

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Gemma Chan's Hair

With a gorgeous view of her dress from the back, hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein created the perfect low bun. 

"Using only my fingers I secured a ponytail at the back of her head," she explained in a breakdown of the look. "I then split the ponytail in three and did a messy loose braid. Then I secured the braid into a bun with French hair pins and applied the Marc Anthony True Professional Dream Big Volume Thick & Full Hairspray on my hands to add a bit of texture to the hair around the face."

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Lupita Nyong'o

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o's Makeup

The purple hues used on the Black Panther's eyes perfectly complemented her gown and Bvlgari jewels.

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Emily Blunt

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Emily Blunt's Makeup

Makeup artist Jenn Streicher said, "For her makeup we wanted to create a look that was very 'Joan of Arc'—something quite warrior-like but still soft and beautiful using metal tones against her dewy skin."

To do this, she used silver toned from the Dior Backstage Cool Neutrals Palette.

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Thandie Newton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Thandie Newton's Hair

With a silver-sequined dress that mimics the texture of a disco ball, it was only right that the Westworld star went big with her hair, bringing the attention to the beauty of her natural texture.

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Patricia Clarkson

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson's Makeup

The Sharp Objects actress picked the perfect lipstick color to match her bright orange gown.

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Janelle Monae

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Janelle Monáe's Hair

To pair with her Chanel ensemble, the triple threat added a golden hat and a braided style that included two low bun. It's regal, new and creative—the perfect recipe for a red carpet style.

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Julia Roberts

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Roberts' Hair

Effortless, yet done well—the actress brought the perfect waves to the red carpet.

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Danai Gurira

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danai Gurira's Hair

For her embellished up-do, hairstylist Larry Sims twisted her hair section by section after brushing it back into what he refers to as a "crowned bump."

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Alison Brie

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Alison Brie's Makeup

For the perfect complexion, makeup artist Quinn Murphy prepped the star's face with L'Occitane products, then amped up her natural radiance with eye makeup.

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Gina Rodriguez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez's Hair

There isn't one hair out of place on the actress' head. Silky, shiny and perfectly curled—Gina's hair is goals.

ESC: Golden Globes Beauty, Lucy Boynton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lucy Boynton's Hair

Lucy's textured bob is setting the tone for short haircuts in 2019—take note.

