Why Taylor Swift Is Done Hiding Her Romance With Joe Alwyn

From the time Taylor Swift dropped her first verse about the high school boys who "thought they would be cool and break my heart," as she put it in the liner notes of her 2006 debut album, her relationship status has been of heightened interest to her legion of followers.

When the Reading, Penn. native wasn't being judged for spending her twenties testing out romances with the likes of Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, she was being judged for the times she wasn't dating anyone at all—neither option seeming to be to critics' liking.

And then there was the breathless coverage of the relationships themselves. Whether she was strolling through Brooklyn, maple lattes in hand, with Gyllenhaal or traversing New York City's famed Central Park with Styles there was a need to know where they stood and whether it was perceived that she was moving too fast or not checking off the appropriate milestones in a timely fashion, there was really no winning.

By 2014, the 10-time Grammy winner had enough. "I feel like watching my dating life has become a bit of a national pastime, and I'm just not comfortable providing that kind of entertainment anymore," she told Rolling Stone.