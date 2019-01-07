EXCLUSIVE!

Mahershala Ali and Octavia Spencer React to "Special" Green Book Golden Globes Win

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 11:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The cast and crew of Green Book took home several awards at the 2019 Golden Globes.

During Sunday's ceremony, Green Book won the awards for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay. Star Mahershala Ali also took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, making it his first-ever Golden Globes win.

After scooping up their awards, the cast, director and executive producers, including Octavia Spencer, met up with E! News' Jason Kennedy backstage at the ceremony to talk about the film's success and the impact it's had on viewers.

Read

Mahershala Ali Thanks the Major Women in His Life as He Wins First Golden Globe

"This was special to me because this was the most present that I've ever been in a project," Ali shared. "And so, the responsibility of that and having to keep up with [co-star Viggo Mortensen] and not let the film down in any capacity, not let down Dr. Shirley, try to dig and find the deeper truths all the time."

Mahershala Ali, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

"So, it was special because, one, the story was important to me, the character's important to me and I was working every day, all day, and that was new," Ali told Kennedy. "But, I love being an actor, I love getting to wrestle with these characters' intentions. I feel like, life is complicated, and we have the opportunity to play complicated people and shed some light on people's journeys and experiences. And so, it's just all special to me, and I'm honored to be here."

Take a look at the video above to see what Spencer, Mortensen and more of the Green Book family had to say about the film and its success at the Golden Globes!

Be sure to watch E! on Monday, 7th of Jan. starting at 8 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mahershala Ali , Octavia Spencer , 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Movies , Awards , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rami Malek

Can't Stop Him Now: Inside Rami Malek’s Intensely Private Life

Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton

Lindsay Lohan Answers Our Burning Questions About Paris Hilton and Britney Spears

Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

What Would T'Challa Say?! Black Panther's Danai Gurira Catches Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Kissing at the Golden Globes

Glambot: Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari's Mellow 32nd Birthday Will Make Moms Everywhere Shout "Preach!"

Patricia Arquette, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Why Patricia Arquette Still Thinks It's Weird She Won a Golden Globe

Daniel Craig, Idris Elba

Daniel Craig Staring Down Idris Elba at the Golden Globes Is a Big Bond Mood

Richard Madden, 2019 Golden Globes

Why Richard Madden Predicted He'd Lose at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.