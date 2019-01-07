What Would T'Challa Say?! Black Panther's Danai Gurira Catches Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Kissing at the Golden Globes

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 11:10 AM

Wakandans gone wild!

After Marvel Studios' Black Panther was snubbed at the 2019 Golden Globes, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o headed to the InStyle and Warner Bros.' after-party together; Chadwick Boseman, who appeared onstage with the trio, did not attend the bash.

Despite losing in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category, Gurira (in Rodarte), Jordan (in Burberry) and Nyong'o (in Calvin Klein by Appointment) remained in high spirits Sunday night. The co-stars joined dozens of other celebrities who filmed fun Instagram videos in the Beverly Hilton's elevators. For their short-form clip, Gurira opened the doors and found Jordan and Nyong'o making out. Unfazed, she got in the elevator—then planted a kiss on Nyong'o herself! Thankfully Boseman, whose character T'Challa romances Nyong'o's Nakia, didn't have to see it.

Quoting T'Challa, Gurira joked on Instagram, "I NEVA freeze."

Nyong'o was similarly playful, joking on her account, "When the cat's away.."

Jordan got revenge for his character, Erik Killmonger, teasing on Instagram, "And I'm still KING."

The Black Panther actors weren't the only stars to get frisky on the elevator. Watch as Levi Meaden dips girlfriend Ariel Winter, gives her a kiss and watches in disbelief as she leaves him:

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's PDA made the bellman a tad uncomfortable:

 

Of course, the bellman got some action, too, thanks to Will & Grace star Debra Messing:

As InStyle teased in its caption, "What happens in the elevator, stays in the elevator."

Except, of course, when it's the Golden Globes.

