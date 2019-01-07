Daniel Craig Staring Down Idris Elba at the Golden Globes Is a Big Bond Mood

Instagram
"Awks."
Amid rumors that Idris Elba will take over as James Bond following Daniel Craig's departure from the franchise, the two actors came face to face at the 2019 Golden Globes. On Sunday, Elba attended the ceremony to present alongside his Cats co-star Taylor Swift. He was also in attendance to support his daughter, Isan Elba, who was the Golden Globes Ambassador. Meanwhile, Craig was in attendance to support his wife, Rachel Weisz, who was nominated for her work in The Favourite.
It appears that whoever did the Golden Globes seating chart had a sense of humor, because they sat Craig and Elba right by each other at the ceremony.
Elba had some fun with the encounter, posting a selfie with Craig on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Awks....."
Elba's fiancée, model Sabrina Dhowre, also posted the photo of the duo on Instagram.
"Not to add to the fire but....play nice guys," she captioned the post, adding a laughing emoji.
And social media users are in a frenzy over the photo, with one person writing, "This is THE best photo I have EVER seen!" Another social media user commented, "Love the male Bond-ing."
One fan also suggested, "Idris should be his own 'Double-00' in the next Bond film. To start a spinoff with a fresh new character. One that teams up with Craig's 007."
