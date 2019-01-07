Kaley Cuoco Slams Claims She Didn't Stand for Carol Burnett at the Golden Globes

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 10:04 AM
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco doesn't have time for haters.
After being accused of not standing for Carol Burnett during the presentation of her Golden Globes award, The Big Bang Theory actress took to Instagram to set the record straight.
"There's one thing I want to address, which again I don't normally do," she told her followers. "I was reading some comments about the evening, and I saw a bunch of people posting that I didn't stand up during Carol Burnett's speech. Are you crazy? Not only was I standing, I was bawling."
The TV star then went on the praise Burnett and referred to her as "one of my favorite people" and one of her "comedic idols."
"You can better believe that I was standing and completely touched by her speech—a speech that I will never forget and that I will be able to tell my own children that I was in the room that day," Cuoco continued. "And the words she spoke touched me to my core. So, I don't know what show you were watching to go and tell me that I didn't stand for Carol Burnett and how disappointed you were in me."
Cuoco reiterated she was standing and told any doubters they "saw the wrong clip." She also insisted she "will always stand for her" and opened up about how Burnett was a pioneer in her industry.
"She's one of my favorite people and has truly, like I said, paved the way for my career and a bunch of silly women like me who get to mess around and make jokes on camera and make fun of themselves because of what Carol Burnett did," she said. "So don't come at me. I know what I was doing, and I was standing. With that being said it was a magical evening. I am so grateful for my husband and my glam squad and that our jobs give us nights like this. I'm ready to go to bed now and go to work tomorrow at The Big Bang."
Burnett was the first recipient of the new Golden Globes award that shares her name. The honor is the TV equivalent of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and honors those in the biz who've achieved outstanding accomplishments and influence.
Burnett, who was the first woman to host a variety sketch series with The Carol Burnett Show, told E! News she was "gobsmacked" over receiving the award.
"They said that they were going to create a new award for television, and then they said they were going to give it to me and I was very honored," she said. "But then, when they said they were going to name it after me, I was really amazed. Really amazed. I guess now I'll have to keep my name."
Steve Carell presented the legend with the award. During her acceptance speech, Burnett reflected on her career and how she first fell in love with television as a child, noting she was "fascinated" by the way the performers onscreen could "make people laugh, or cry, or sometimes both."
"And I wished, and I hoped that maybe, just maybe someday, I could have the chance to do the same thing," she said. "Well, those childhood dreams came true."
Cuoco has also been a major television influencer. The actress has starred on The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons—a program that has received 10 Emmy Awards. And just in case people need further proof she's a Burnett fan, she actually attended The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special in 2017.
Be sure to watch E! on Monday, 7th of Jan. starting at 8 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?