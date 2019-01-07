Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Spotted Flirting at 2019 Golden Globes After-Party

It sounds like Kate Beckinsale caught Pete Davidson's eye.

The actress and comedian crossed paths at Netflix's 2019 Golden Globes after-party, where the two seemingly hit it off. According to a source, he and pal Machine Gun Kelly first arrived to the soirée together early on. After briefly standing and chatting closely with Beckinsale on the dance floor, Davidson made a quick exit with the rapper.

Later on, the two returned and, according to the source, Davidson and Beckinsale looked "very cozy" as they sat closely together on a couch outside on a smoking patio for about an hour. "She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on," the source described. "Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him." Meanwhile, Kelly and the actress' friend hung out as the other two talked.