Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Allegation

Kevin Spacey was arraigned in Nantucket District Court on Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting the son of a former TV news anchor at a bar in Nantucket, Mass. back in 2016.

The 59-year-old actor flew in for the proceedings via a private plane and appeared to be smiling as he entered the courthouse around 10:45 a.m. local time. During a nine-minute hearing, Spacey was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim or his family. The court also ordered preservation of cell phone data from the alleged victim's phone from July 2016 to six months after the alleged incident.

According to CNN, a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

The next hearing is scheduled for Mar. 4 at 11:00 a.m. local time. The court agreed to waive Spacey's appearance; however, he must be available by phone.

Judge Thomas Barrett oversaw the proceedings, and Spacey was represented by Alan Jackson. The alleged victim was represented by assistant district attorney Michael Giardino.

According to NBC News, the case first came to light in November 2017 after the Boston anchor, Heather Unruh, held a press conference and alleged Spacey groped her son's genitals at The Club Car. The alleged incident was said to have occurred when the alleged victim was 18 years old.

"By reporting the sexual assault, my client is determined an encouraging voice for those victims not yet ready to report being sexually assaulted," the alleged victim's attorney told E! News. "My client is leading by example."

In December 2018, it was revealed that Spacey faced a felony charge of indecent assault and battery. The former House of Cards star stated his intent to plead not guilty shortly after.

According to ABC News, Spacey had attempted to be excused from Monday's proceedings, noting his attendance would "amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case." However, his request was denied.