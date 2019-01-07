Darren Criss Reveals How His Father Prepared Him for Touching Golden Globes Speech

Darren Criss is doing "expletive fantastic" after winning a Golden Globe at the 2019 ceremony, he told E! News' Jason Kennedy backstage. Criss took home a trophy for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
He previously took home an Emmy for his work portraying real-life killer Andrew Cunanan. But just because he won an Emmy before nabbing the Golden Globe doesn't mean he expected to win, however he wanted to be prepared just in case.
"My dad is a real big stickler for articulacy and specificity and having any opportunity whether it's one out of five, one out of 10, chance of public speaking one should be prepared in case," Criss said. "I knew that if things had gone a certain way I really wanted to dedicate it to my mother."
During his speech, Criss said it's been "a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood."
"And I am so enormously proud to be a teeny, tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipino woman from Cebu that dreamed of coming to this country and getting to be invited to cool parties like this. So, mom, I know you're watching this, you are hugely responsible for most of the good things in my life. I love you dearly, I dedicate this to you," he said while accepting the Golden Globe.
Backstage, Criss told us, "It's a miracle I didn't ugly cry my way through that whole speech. I made it."
