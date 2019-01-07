Why Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ryan Gosling and More Stars Were MIA During the 2019 Golden Globes

Sunday's 2019 Golden Globes ceremony was jam-packed with celebs.

Regina King, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift and Emily Blunt were among the attendees at Sunday's award show, honoring the work of talented artists over the last year. While the event, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, was star-studded, there were a few celebs who were notably absent at the weekend award show, like Blunt's Mary Poppins Returns co-star and fellow nominee, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Benedict Cumberbatch, who was nominated for his work in Patrick Melrose, was also MIA during the ceremony. So where were they?

Ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, Miranda shared with E! News the very good reason he wouldn't be at the award show.