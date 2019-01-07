Kristen Bell's Kids Are the Cutest Part of the 2019 Golden Globes

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 6:30 AM
The bad news: Kristen Bell didn't win a forking Golden Globe last night. The good news: The Good Place actress handled it much better than her character, Eleanor Shellstrop, would have.
The beloved 38-year-old actress was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category, facing off against Murphy Brown's Candice Bergen, GLOW's Alison Brie, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan and Will & Grace's Debra Messing. Although Brosnahan took home the award for the second year in a row, Bell felt like the real winner after she headed home and discovered sweet, hand-written notes had been pinned to the door—courtesy of her daughters, Lincoln Shepard, 5, and Delta Shepard, 4.
Bell shared their adorable ramblings with fans via Instagram Stories.
"OK, look at what we just came home to: 'I love you mama and I love that you have a nomination. I love you. Bye, Delta. I love the domination so much,'" she said, reading one of her girls' cards. Reading another, she said, "Happy birthday, Dada. I love you. I think, just if you want to, I can buy you a birthday cake. But if you don't want sugar, we won't. I love you, Delta."
Bell laughed at how "dramatic" her elder daughter's note was in comparison: "Dear mommy, I am really happy you got chosen and it breaks my heart. I am really happy for you," she read. "I even said I am really happy. And it makes me happy inside. And I won't be mean to Delta at all."
(The actress also laughed at the "completely grotesque" caricatures her daughters had drawn.)
Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, decided to skip the 2019 Golden Globes after-parties in favor of a quieter night on the couch. "Don't worry, kids," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Your mom and dad are safe and sound at home eating leftovers and watching 60 Minutes."
While other A-lister stars enjoyed fine dining (as well as In-N-Out!), Bell and Shepard were happy to be eating out of their own cupboard. "Guys, dad is dipping gluten free crackers in a stick of butter. GAWD I love this man," the actress joked on Instagram. "#dadbeast to the max."
