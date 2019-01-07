All the Stars Who Gave Us Major FOMO at the 2019 Golden Globes

Television and film's biggest stars arrived decked out in their finest to celebrate the incredible work of their peers. Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book took home the top prizes in the movie categories—winning Best Motion Picture in the Drama and Musical or Comedy categories, respectively—while The Americans and The Kominsky Method were TV's big winners, snagging the awards for Best Television Series in the Drama and Musical or Comedy categories.

The 2019 Golden Globes were held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday—and what a night it was.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Emily Blunt and John Krasinski This duo was already the definition of #RelationshipGoals before Sunday night's big show. But when fans saw them smiling sweetly at each other on the red carpet and Krasinski cheering on Blunt for her Mary Poppins Returns nominations, they couldn't help but fall in love with them even more—and wish they were at their table.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Sandra Oh Not only did the actress leave viewers laughing with her hilarious hosting jokes, but she also brought the waterworks when she won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for her role in Killing Eve. While many fans were proud of the Grey's Anatomy alumna, nobody seemed more pleased than her proud papa, who gave his daughter a standing ovation and made us feel all the feels.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images The Black Panther Cast Even though Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o didn't take home the trophy for Best Motion Picture (Drama) for Black Panther, they didn't let that stop them from having a memorable night. The cast slayed in their red carpet looks, and clearly shared a bond that made us want to join in on their fun. "We're one big family," Jordan told E! News. "The type of conversations we had and the time we spent together to really understand our characters and the story and the message we were trying to send, we had to get close and support one another and give each other what we needed in front of the camera and behind."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle Taylor Swift The 10-time Grammy winner gave fans the ultimate surprise when she took the stage with Idris Elba to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. Of course, she was also there to support her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who appeared in The Favourite. Getting to celebrate the big night with these two and see all of their sweet moments together would have been part of our "Wildest Dreams."

NBC Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph These two funny ladies left everyone in stitches after Rudolph pretended to propose to her fellow Saturday Night Live alumna. We can only imagine the good times and laughs they shared at their table.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Lady Gaga Mother Monster was the belle of the ball. Not only did she look radiant in her Valentino gown—a touching tribute to Judy Garland—but she also made fans shed a happy tear when she broke down after winning the award for Best Original Song for her track "Shallow."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Here's another celebrity couple we just can't get enough of. From start to finish, these A-listers looked like they had an absolute blast. Whether it was Bell hilariously icing her fingers to help get her rings on or the two of them striking silly poses on the red carpet, there was never a dull moment. Maybe next year we could double date?