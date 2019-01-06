All the Stars That Shined Bright in Silver on the Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 9:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Silver Sequin Trend, Golden Globes 2019

Getty Images

Silver was the hue of choice on the Golden Globes 2019 red carpet.

While sequins and metallic hues have been longtime staples for red carpet wardrobes (See: sequins on the People's Choice Awards red carpet), silver made its way to the forefront at the first award ceremony of 2019. For celebs that are looking to make a good impression on fashion lovers and critics, the hue is a solid choice. It's flattering on all skin tones. It works well in front of cameras. And, it provides the Hollywood glam that we all love. 

Saoirse Ronon, Thandie Newton, Keri Russelland more stars proved it with metallic gowns that made us stop and stare. Interestingly, although the hue was popular, each celebrity and designer took a different approach, creating a variety of silver styles that are sure to inspire, no matter your personal style.

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Check out the best silver looks on the red carpet below!

Saoirse Ronan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

The actress' Gucci gown and Chopard jewelry was one of the most stunning looks of the evening.

Thandie Newton, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Thandie Newton

The Westworld star left her Western-inspired looks on set and opted for a sequined Michael Kors dress for the red carpet.

Dakota Fanning, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Dakota Fanning

The actress went for silver, but instead of sequins, she chose a silver satin gown from Armani Prive.

Article continues below

Keri Russell, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Keri Russell

The Americans star was as beautiful as a chandelier in a Monique Lhuillier gown with a plunging neckline.

Indya Moore, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Indya Moore

A silver fishnet dress? Yes please. Based on the Pose actress' look, this is a layer we're adding to our wardrobe.

Emily Blunt, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Emily Blunt

With a high neckline and asymmetrical hem, this dress offered a fresh take on lace.

Article continues below

Felicity Huffman, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Felicity Huffman

Sparkles, a sleek silhouette and flattering neckline—Felicity's dress is a timeless stunner.

Be sure to watch E! on Monday, 7th of Jan. starting at 8 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Keri Russell , Saoirse Ronan , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style , VG , Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kristen Bell, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kristen Bell's Gown Is Fit for a Princess at the 2019 Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Nicole Kidman Is a Vision in Curve-Hugging Gown at 2019 Golden Globes

ESC: Constance Wu

Constance Wu Is Crazy-Rich in Style in a Nude Gown at the 2019 Golden Globes

ESC: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Pays Homage to Judy Garland With a Lavish Lavender Gown at 2019 Golden Globes

Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King Stuns in Alberta Ferretti at the Golden Globes 2019

Lili Reinhart, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 Golden Globes: Lili Reinhart, Giuliana Rancic and More

ESC: Fashion Flashback 1999 Golden Globes, Jessica Parker

Fashion Flashback: See the Stars’ Looks at the 1999 Golden Globes

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.