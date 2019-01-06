Watch Nicole Kidman Awkwardly Deny Rami Malek Onstage at the 2019 Golden Globes

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 8:46 PM

Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

HFPA/Getty Images

Talk about awkward. 

Moments after Rami Malek accepted the award for Best Actor in a Drama Film at tonight's 2019 Golden Globes, he rushed back onstage to celebrate the movie's big win in the Best Drama category. In all the excitement, Rami found himself attempting to seamlessly navigate the sudden crowd of people—and for better or worse, it didn't go unnoticed by viewers at home. 

The actor attempted to have a moment with category presenter Nicole Kidmanby reaching out to hug her, but she either didn't notice Rami or simply wanted to give the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody their time to shine. He eventually gave up on interacting with Nicole and stood in the back while executive producers Graham King and Jim Beach accepted the award. 

"Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush," one twitter user admitted online.

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Instagrams & Twitpics

Another chimed in, "Rami Malek awkwardly and unsuccessfully trying to have a moment with Nicole Kidman is me trying to insert myself in groups and conversations at social events." 

Cringe-worthy moment aside, there's no question the 2019 Golden Globes totally belonged to Rami. During his acceptance speech, the 37-year-old paid tribute to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who Rami brought back to life in the critically-acclaimed biopic. 

"Thank you to Freddie Mercury, for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous," he shared onstage. 

And for the record, we still love you Rami! 

Be sure to watch E! on Monday, 7th of Jan. starting at 8 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!

