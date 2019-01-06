2019 Home Trends to Try Now

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 8:36 PM
Fact: We're coming off the heels of 2018 and all the festivities that went along with the end of the year.
Not that we're complaining about all this winding down—it's much needed. However as we start to prep ourselves for the new year ahead, we're thinking about simple ways to improve our lives. One area that comes to mind: our homes. But you don't want to just buy any old knick knacks to freshen up your abode. Go with the trends!
To make it easy, here's a list of very current, 2019 home buys we think you'll love.
BUY IT: Amped Fleece Printed Throw Pillow, $39 at Urban Outfitters
Article continues below
BUY IT: Minka Rug Print Tassel Sham Set, $39 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT: mpgmb Reverse 02 Art Print, $19–$399 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT: Purple Diamond Kilim Indio Indoor Outdoor Rug, $250 at World Market
Article continues below
BUY IT: Small Walnut Brown Wood Leaner Mirror With Live Edge, $150 World Market
BUY IT: Blue Block Print Puka Shell Throw Pillow, $35 at World Market
Article continues below
BUY IT: Brown Drawer Succulent Arrangement, $23 at Kirkland's
Article continues below
BUY IT: Stony Creek 6-Light Wagon Wheel Chandelier, $156 at Joss & Main
Article continues below
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?